Saudi Aramco Revives Operations at Ras Tanura Terminal

Saudi Aramco Resumed Oil Loading At Its Ras Tanura Terminal On Friday After A Near Fourmonth Halt

In a significant development for the global energy market, Saudi Aramco resumed oil loading at its Ras Tanura terminal on Friday. This move marks the end of a nearly four-month suspension of operations at the facility, one of the world's largest oil export terminals.

According to shipping data, two Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) were observed loading crude oil at the terminal, showcasing Aramco's return to high-volume operations. The recommencement aligns with strategies to stabilize international oil supply and meet burgeoning demand.

Another VLCC was reported waiting nearby, emphasizing the terminal's strategic importance in global oil logistics and the anticipation of increased export activities in the coming weeks.