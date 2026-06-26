Saudi Aramco Revives Operations at Ras Tanura Terminal

Saudi Aramco has restarted oil loading at the Ras Tanura terminal after nearly four months of suspension. According to shipping data, two Very Large Crude Carriers are actively loading crude oil, with another vessel waiting near the Gulf terminal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saudi Aramco Resumed Oil Loading At Its Ras Tanura Terminal On Friday After A Near Fourmonth Halt | Updated: 26-06-2026 07:57 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 07:57 IST
Saudi Aramco Revives Operations at Ras Tanura Terminal
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In a significant development for the global energy market, Saudi Aramco resumed oil loading at its Ras Tanura terminal on Friday. This move marks the end of a nearly four-month suspension of operations at the facility, one of the world's largest oil export terminals.

According to shipping data, two Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) were observed loading crude oil at the terminal, showcasing Aramco's return to high-volume operations. The recommencement aligns with strategies to stabilize international oil supply and meet burgeoning demand.

Another VLCC was reported waiting nearby, emphasizing the terminal's strategic importance in global oil logistics and the anticipation of increased export activities in the coming weeks.

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