Oman's Nautical Lifeline: Humanitarian Maritime Corridor in Hormuz

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, GCC Secretary-General, praised Oman's plan to establish a temporary maritime corridor in the Strait of Hormuz, coordinated with the International Maritime Organization, to evacuate over 11,000 stranded sailors. He criticized Iranian threats to navigation freedom in the strait.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gulf Cooperation Council Secretarygeneral Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi On Friday Welcomed An Announcement By Oman That It Will Provide A Temporary Maritime Corridor In The Strait Of Hormuz | Updated: 26-06-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 19:05 IST
Oman's Nautical Lifeline: Humanitarian Maritime Corridor in Hormuz

On Friday, Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi expressed approval for Oman's recent decision. The nation announced a temporary maritime corridor in the Strait of Hormuz, aligned with the International Maritime Organization, aiming to evacuate over 11,000 stranded sailors.

Albudaiwi underscored the importance of this initiative and its potential to ensure safety and security for thousands navigating these critical waters.

In a pointed statement, the Secretary-General also condemned Iran for what he described as threats to the free passage of vessels within the strait, emphasizing the need for continued international cooperation.

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