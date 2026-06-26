Canada and Turkey: A New Era of Nuclear Cooperation

Canada is exploring cooperation in nuclear energy and pursuing a free trade agreement with Turkey, according to Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand. Discussions are in the preliminary stages following Anand's meeting with her Turkish counterpart. This collaboration marks a potential new chapter in Canadian-Turkish relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canada Is Discussing Nuclear Energy Cooperation And Working Towards A Free Trade Agreement With Turkey | Updated: 26-06-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 22:07 IST
Canada and Turkey: A New Era of Nuclear Cooperation
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Canada is taking steps toward greater cooperation with Turkey in the field of nuclear energy. This initiative was revealed by Canada's Foreign Minister, Anita Anand, following discussions with her Turkish counterpart.

While the talks are in their early stages, they signal a significant interest from both nations in exploring nuclear energy collaboration. Additionally, Canada is working towards a free trade agreement with Turkey to strengthen bilateral relations.

This potential partnership could mark a pivotal moment in Canadian-Turkish relations, emphasizing a shared interest in nuclear advancements and economic cooperation.

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