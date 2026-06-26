Canada and Turkey: A New Era of Nuclear Cooperation

Canada Is Discussing Nuclear Energy Cooperation And Working Towards A Free Trade Agreement With Turkey

Canada is taking steps toward greater cooperation with Turkey in the field of nuclear energy. This initiative was revealed by Canada's Foreign Minister, Anita Anand, following discussions with her Turkish counterpart.

While the talks are in their early stages, they signal a significant interest from both nations in exploring nuclear energy collaboration. Additionally, Canada is working towards a free trade agreement with Turkey to strengthen bilateral relations.

This potential partnership could mark a pivotal moment in Canadian-Turkish relations, emphasizing a shared interest in nuclear advancements and economic cooperation.