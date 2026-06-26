Iraq's Oil Ministry has revealed that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is gradually restoring Iraq's pre-war oil production allocations. This initiative is aimed at bolstering Iraq's output capacity and aiding the recovery of its oil sector, according to a statement released by the state news agency.

The ministry emphasized Iraq's support for reassessing OPEC's production quotas to better align with member states' individual conditions, particularly Iraq's economic and security circumstances. Contrary to recent speculation, Iraq's Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi has not contemplated withdrawing from OPEC.

On Thursday, sources informed Reuters of Iraq's consideration to exit OPEC if significant production increases were not permitted. However, such a move would severely impact OPEC, especially following the United Arab Emirates' recent exit. Iraq depends heavily on oil for its income, which has diminished due to export blockages in the Strait of Hormuz.