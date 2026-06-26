Iraq's Oil Renaissance: Boosting Output Amid OPEC Dynamics

Iraq's Oil Ministry announced OPEC's initiative to restore Iraq's pre-war oil production allocations, enhancing the country's output capacity. Despite rumors, Iraq is not considering leaving OPEC but is advocating a reassessment of quotas due to economic and security factors, countering recent disruptions to its oil exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Iraqs Oil Ministry Said On Friday That Opec Has Begun Gradually Restoring Iraqs Prewar Production Allocations | Updated: 26-06-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 22:34 IST
Iraq's Oil Renaissance: Boosting Output Amid OPEC Dynamics
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Iraq's Oil Ministry has revealed that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is gradually restoring Iraq's pre-war oil production allocations. This initiative is aimed at bolstering Iraq's output capacity and aiding the recovery of its oil sector, according to a statement released by the state news agency.

The ministry emphasized Iraq's support for reassessing OPEC's production quotas to better align with member states' individual conditions, particularly Iraq's economic and security circumstances. Contrary to recent speculation, Iraq's Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi has not contemplated withdrawing from OPEC.

On Thursday, sources informed Reuters of Iraq's consideration to exit OPEC if significant production increases were not permitted. However, such a move would severely impact OPEC, especially following the United Arab Emirates' recent exit. Iraq depends heavily on oil for its income, which has diminished due to export blockages in the Strait of Hormuz.

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