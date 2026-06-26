Renewed Hope: U.S.-Iran Interim Peace Accord Paves Way for Nuclear Inspections

The United States and Iran have signed an interim peace accord that grants the U.N. nuclear inspectors access to Iranian sites, according to statements made by the watchdog's top official on Friday.

Despite initial resistance from Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) insists that inspections are necessary for compliance with the agreement.

The agency's priority is to verify whether prior seals on inspected material remain intact and ascertain the current status of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile.