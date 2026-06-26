Renewed Hope: U.S.-Iran Interim Peace Accord Paves Way for Nuclear Inspections
An interim peace accord between the U.S. and Iran allows U.N. nuclear inspectors access to Iranian sites to verify compliance. While Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister initially refused access, IAEA's Rafael Grossi stresses the need for inspections to ensure strong verification and check enriched uranium status.
The United States and Iran have signed an interim peace accord that grants the U.N. nuclear inspectors access to Iranian sites, according to statements made by the watchdog's top official on Friday.
Despite initial resistance from Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) insists that inspections are necessary for compliance with the agreement.
The agency's priority is to verify whether prior seals on inspected material remain intact and ascertain the current status of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile.