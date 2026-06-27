Jannik Sinner: Ready for Wimbledon Challenge Amid Heat Concerns

World Number One And Defending Champion Jannik Sinner Said He Is Feeling Better Ahead Of Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner, the world’s top-ranked tennis player and defending Wimbledon champion, is feeling positive despite his unexpected exit at the French Open. His two-set lead crumbled due to cramps in a Paris heatwave, sparking concerns about player welfare.

Britain recently faced a record-breaking heatwave, yet Sinner assures that all tests have been positive. While the heat may pose challenges, Sinner emphasized, ‘Every year it’s getting warmer. It’s vital we improve our play under such conditions.’ He avoided commenting on prize money distribution issues at Grand Slams.

Determined to bounce back, Sinner spoke of his rigorous preparation for Wimbledon. Aiming for another title, his journey begins against Miomir Kecmanovic at the All England Club on Monday.