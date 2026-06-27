Jannik Sinner: Ready for Wimbledon Challenge Amid Heat Concerns

Jannik Sinner, the world number one tennis player, is optimistic about improving his performance at Wimbledon despite an early exit from the French Open due to heat-induced cramps. He emphasizes the importance of adapting to increasing temperatures and discusses his preparation, while remaining silent on Grand Slam prize money disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | World Number One And Defending Champion Jannik Sinner Said He Is Feeling Better Ahead Of Wimbledon | Updated: 27-06-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 18:20 IST
Jannik Sinner: Ready for Wimbledon Challenge Amid Heat Concerns
Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner, the world’s top-ranked tennis player and defending Wimbledon champion, is feeling positive despite his unexpected exit at the French Open. His two-set lead crumbled due to cramps in a Paris heatwave, sparking concerns about player welfare.

Britain recently faced a record-breaking heatwave, yet Sinner assures that all tests have been positive. While the heat may pose challenges, Sinner emphasized, ‘Every year it’s getting warmer. It’s vital we improve our play under such conditions.’ He avoided commenting on prize money distribution issues at Grand Slams.

Determined to bounce back, Sinner spoke of his rigorous preparation for Wimbledon. Aiming for another title, his journey begins against Miomir Kecmanovic at the All England Club on Monday.

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