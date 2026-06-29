Unveiling the Universal Language of Laughter: Humans and Great Apes Share Rhythmic Joy

Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs Humans And Great Apes Show Similar Rhythmic Pattern In Laughter There Are Many Kinds Of Laughter People May Guffaw At A Joke They May Giggle Nervously In An Uncomfortable Situation They May Chuckle With Mild Amusement They May Snicker To Express Contempt Especially Movie Villains But While Laughing Seems Uniquely Human

In an intriguing find, scientists have established that laughter is not solely a human characteristic. New research highlights that humans and great apes, such as chimpanzees, bonobos, gorillas, and orangutans, exhibit similar rhythmic patterns in their laughter.

Despite the myriad forms laughter can take in humans—ranging from a gut-busting guffaw over a joke to a nervous giggle in awkward situations—the essence of laughter transcends human lineage. This vocalization is shared with our closest evolutionary relatives, who also display comparable patterns in their laughter.

This study not only illuminates the commonalities but also identifies certain exclusive traits of human laughter, underscoring its communicative and social function. The findings further enrich our understanding of emotional expressions in both humans and our great ape cousins, suggesting deep-rooted evolutionary connections.