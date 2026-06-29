Unveiling the Universal Language of Laughter: Humans and Great Apes Share Rhythmic Joy
Researchers have discovered similarities in laughter patterns between humans and great apes, including chimpanzees, bonobos, gorillas, and orangutans. This study highlights both shared and unique characteristics of laughter, emphasizing its evolutionary roots and its role in communication across species.
In an intriguing find, scientists have established that laughter is not solely a human characteristic. New research highlights that humans and great apes, such as chimpanzees, bonobos, gorillas, and orangutans, exhibit similar rhythmic patterns in their laughter.
Despite the myriad forms laughter can take in humans—ranging from a gut-busting guffaw over a joke to a nervous giggle in awkward situations—the essence of laughter transcends human lineage. This vocalization is shared with our closest evolutionary relatives, who also display comparable patterns in their laughter.
This study not only illuminates the commonalities but also identifies certain exclusive traits of human laughter, underscoring its communicative and social function. The findings further enrich our understanding of emotional expressions in both humans and our great ape cousins, suggesting deep-rooted evolutionary connections.