Quake Aftermath: Venezuelans Await Aid Amid Devastation

Some Areas In Venezuela Devastated By Twin Earthquakes Last Wednesday Have Yet To Receive Government Aid To Help With Rescue And Recovery Efforts

Last Wednesday, twin earthquakes ravaged several regions in Venezuela, leaving desperate communities in search of government aid. As of Monday, some hard-hit towns have yet to receive the necessary rescue and recovery support, according to local residents.

In the mountainous region of El Junquito, approximately 33 km west of Caracas, residents report that public officials have largely been absent. Instead, locals are helping each other with essential supplies. The commercial center of El Junquito suffered extensive damage, with many buildings collapsed.

Despite international aid from 24 nations, efforts are concentrated on La Guaira, the worst-hit area. Residents face ongoing challenges with hundreds of aftershocks complicating the situation. A recent 4.6-magnitude aftershock hit north of Caracas, but no damage was reported.