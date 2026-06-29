Quake Aftermath: Venezuelans Await Aid Amid Devastation
Following twin earthquakes, Venezuelan towns, including El Junquito, report inadequate government aid. Residents rely on community support as they face destruction and uncertainty. International efforts have mobilized, yet focus remains on La Guaira. Aftershocks continue as residents and rescue teams persist in search efforts amid difficult conditions.
Last Wednesday, twin earthquakes ravaged several regions in Venezuela, leaving desperate communities in search of government aid. As of Monday, some hard-hit towns have yet to receive the necessary rescue and recovery support, according to local residents.
In the mountainous region of El Junquito, approximately 33 km west of Caracas, residents report that public officials have largely been absent. Instead, locals are helping each other with essential supplies. The commercial center of El Junquito suffered extensive damage, with many buildings collapsed.
Despite international aid from 24 nations, efforts are concentrated on La Guaira, the worst-hit area. Residents face ongoing challenges with hundreds of aftershocks complicating the situation. A recent 4.6-magnitude aftershock hit north of Caracas, but no damage was reported.