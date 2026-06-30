WMO Sets New Strategy to Strengthen Global Weather Services

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has approved a series of measures to strengthen its work and prepare for growing global challenges, with member countries reaffirming their commitment to improving weather, climate and early warning services worldwide.

The decisions were made during the week-long meeting of the WMO Executive Council, where delegates discussed the organisation's financial sustainability, strategic priorities, governance and the future of meteorological services as climate risks, technological advances and artificial intelligence continue to reshape the sector. WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said the meeting demonstrated that scientific expertise and international cooperation must work together to deliver effective solutions.

New strategy focuses on science, infrastructure and partnerships

The Executive Council endorsed the results framework for WMO's draft Strategic Plan for 2028–2031, setting out three long-term priorities. The first focuses on helping member countries deliver reliable and user-focused weather, climate, hydrological and environmental services while strengthening early warning systems and workforce skills. The second aims to modernise global observing networks, data sharing systems, forecasting capabilities and technical infrastructure so countries can respond more effectively to changing weather and climate conditions.

The third priority centres on strengthening scientific research, institutional development and partnerships that support national meteorological and hydrological services. Alongside these goals, WMO will continue improving its governance and organisational capacity to ensure the strategic plan is implemented efficiently and transparently.

Financial sustainability remains a key priority

The Executive Council also reviewed the organisation's financial position, including the impact of delayed member contributions. Delegates approved a tiered approach that will help WMO prioritise its activities while managing financial pressures and maintaining essential services.

Member countries also reaffirmed support for the United Nations' Early Warnings for All initiative, recognising the importance of satellites, ocean observations and long-term surface monitoring stations in protecting lives from increasingly frequent extreme weather events. The Council also backed a coordinated resource mobilisation strategy, stronger engagement with the private sector and further work on the future direction of WMO, with Celeste Saulo saying the organisation must continue evolving so it can provide countries with the scientific knowledge, services and international cooperation needed in an increasingly complex world.