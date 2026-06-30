Romania Bolsters Defences Against Russian Drone Incursions

Romanias Defence Ministry Said On Tuesday It Safely Detonated Drone Fragments Found In The Southeastern Village Of Rachelu

Romania's defense ministry has safely detonated drone fragments discovered in the southeastern village of Rachelu, near the Ukraine border. This debris is tied to a Russian attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure.

As an EU and NATO member sharing a substantial border with Ukraine, Romania reports that Russian drones have breached its airspace 29 times since the full-scale invasion began in 2022, with 15 occurrences this year. Notably, in May, a drone crash injured two people in a Romanian apartment building, marking the first such incident in a NATO country during the ongoing conflict.

After a resident reported the drone fragments containing explosives, the Romanian defense ministry has called for additional NATO anti-drone support, particularly low-altitude radars and interceptor drones. The country is also bolstering air defenses with the integration of the Merops interceptor drone system and EU's SAFE rearmament initiative.