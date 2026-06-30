Ukraine Targets Russia's Satellite Hub Again: A Strategic Strike

Ukraine's military has struck Russia's Dubna satellite communications center for the second time, part of a strategic campaign to incapacitate Russian military coordination. President Zelenskiy highlighted efforts to hinder Russia’s reconnaissance capabilities and influence the cessation of its ongoing war against Ukraine, now in its fifth year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraines Military Struck Russias Dubna Satellite Communications Centre In The Moscow Region On Tuesday For The Second Time | Updated: 30-06-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 15:00 IST
Ukraine Targets Russia's Satellite Hub Again: A Strategic Strike
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Ukraine's military forces have launched another strike against Russia's Dubna satellite communications center, marking the second attack on this crucial facility within the Moscow region. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the attack, reinforcing the breadth of Ukraine's strategic campaign targeting Russian military infrastructure.

Located over 500 km from the Ukrainian border, the Dubna space communications center plays a significant role in Russia's reconnaissance and coordination of operations in Ukraine. Recent Ukrainian attacks on such centers aim to disrupt these efforts and are part of a broader 40-day campaign approved by Zelenskiy to pressure Russia into ending the war, now stretching into its fifth year.

Simultaneously, strikes on similar Russian facilities in the Moscow and Vladimir regions, alongside targeted hits on military and energy infrastructure, have led to fuel shortages in several areas of Russia. Ukrainian military strategies appear focused on weakening Russia’s logistical capabilities and narrowing its operational reach.

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