Ukraines Military Struck Russias Dubna Satellite Communications Centre In The Moscow Region On Tuesday For The Second Time

Ukraine's military forces have launched another strike against Russia's Dubna satellite communications center, marking the second attack on this crucial facility within the Moscow region. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the attack, reinforcing the breadth of Ukraine's strategic campaign targeting Russian military infrastructure.

Located over 500 km from the Ukrainian border, the Dubna space communications center plays a significant role in Russia's reconnaissance and coordination of operations in Ukraine. Recent Ukrainian attacks on such centers aim to disrupt these efforts and are part of a broader 40-day campaign approved by Zelenskiy to pressure Russia into ending the war, now stretching into its fifth year.

Simultaneously, strikes on similar Russian facilities in the Moscow and Vladimir regions, alongside targeted hits on military and energy infrastructure, have led to fuel shortages in several areas of Russia. Ukrainian military strategies appear focused on weakening Russia’s logistical capabilities and narrowing its operational reach.