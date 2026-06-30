Russia Seeks Fuel Allies Amidst Energy Crisis

Amid an escalating conflict with Ukraine, Russia is in talks with various nations to secure fuel imports at acceptable prices to counteract shortages and price hikes. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov withheld specifics on potential partner countries. The war's impact on Russian energy infrastructure is significant, leading to these challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russia Is In Contact With Other Countries | Updated: 30-06-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 15:04 IST
Russia Seeks Fuel Allies Amidst Energy Crisis
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In response to ongoing challenges linked to the conflict with Ukraine, Russia is actively engaging in discussions with other nations to secure fuel imports at prices deemed acceptable, the Kremlin confirmed on Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov chose not to disclose the countries currently in talks for potential fuel supply.

Amid intensified Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, the country faces its fifth year of war with severe fuel shortages and rising prices.

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