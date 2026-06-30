Russia Is In Contact With Other Countries

In response to ongoing challenges linked to the conflict with Ukraine, Russia is actively engaging in discussions with other nations to secure fuel imports at prices deemed acceptable, the Kremlin confirmed on Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov chose not to disclose the countries currently in talks for potential fuel supply.

Amid intensified Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, the country faces its fifth year of war with severe fuel shortages and rising prices.