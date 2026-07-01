Devastating Storm Sweeps Romania, Claiming Lives and Causing Widespread Destruction

A violent storm struck the Romanian capital of Bucharest and 20 counties, resulting in at least one fatality and extensive damage to homes and vehicles, according to emergency services. In Bucharest, nearly 2,000 distress calls were logged as several metro stations were overwhelmed by floodwaters.

Beyond the capital, 60 towns and villages reported severe damage. Tragically, one individual died after their vehicle was hit by a fallen tree. Police and firefighters have been mobilized to evacuate flooded areas and remove debris to mitigate further risk.

The storm was triggered by a preceding heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius earlier in the week, which in turn escalated power usage and electricity costs throughout the region.