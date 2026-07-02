Fuel Crisis Strains Russian Farmers Amid Ukraine Conflict

In Russia's agricultural heartland, farmers are increasingly anxious about the looming harvest season as they face a severe fuel shortage. The crisis has been sparked by Ukraine's ongoing drone strikes targeting oil refineries and depots, disrupting everyday life in the process.

As Kyiv intensifies pressure on Moscow through these strategic strikes, fuel supplies in oil-rich Russia have been significantly strained, causing restrictions across many regions. This situation has led to mounting public frustration, with citizens resorting to crowd-sourced maps to locate fuel and endure lengthy queues at gas stations. Tensions have flared, as evidenced by social media videos showing drivers clashing in line.

The impact is becoming increasingly evident in the agricultural sector, particularly in Russia's fertile Black Earth region. Farmers report difficulties in securing enough fuel for their equipment, with some resorting to driving their machinery directly to gas stations to fill up. These challenges, alongside grim economic perceptions, threaten to diminish public support for the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, now entering its fifth year.