In Russia's grain belt, a severe fuel crisis is unfolding, reportedly due to Ukraine's drone attacks on oil refineries and depots. These disruptions have triggered widespread concerns over the inability to harvest crops, as gasoline shortages squeeze the oil-rich nation.

This crisis has forced people to crowdsource fueling solutions, with tensions escalating at pump stations. Social media shows drivers getting into disputes as they wait in long lines. Meanwhile, skyrocketing gasoline prices are spotted across various regions, adding further strain on a once-stable supply system.

Facing economic ramifications, Russian authorities acknowledge the crisis and vow stabilization efforts. Importantly, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced new import agreements to address shortages. However, the prolonged situation continues undermining public confidence in economic prospects, threatening broader support for Russia's ongoing military efforts in Ukraine.