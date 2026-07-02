Wildfires Rage Across Southern France Amid Heatwave Aftermath

Southern France is battling severe wildfires fueled by strong winds and dry conditions following a recent heatwave. Over 1,210 hectares have burned near Marseille, with emergency operations underway in multiple areas. A new blaze in Roquemaure underscores the ongoing fire threat as record temperatures persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Firefighters Were Battling Several Wildfires Fanned By Strong Winds In Southern France On Thursday | Updated: 02-07-2026 19:45 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 19:45 IST
Wildfires Rage Across Southern France Amid Heatwave Aftermath
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Firefighters in southern France are confronting multiple wildfires, exacerbated by strong winds and dry post-heatwave conditions. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez reported that three significant fires, two near Marseille's western outskirts, have charred approximately 1,210 hectares.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu convened a crisis meeting in Marseille amid a newly ignited fire near Roquemaure. The World Meteorological Organization previously warned that continued extreme temperatures, coupled with low humidity and dry vegetation, heighten wildfire risks.

The most extensive blaze is located in the Aude region near Spain, with 900 hectares burned. High winds challenge the efforts of 800 firefighters in the area. Meanwhile, other fires near Marseille, including one at Lancon-Provence, are being contained. The region braces for more potential heatwaves next week.

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