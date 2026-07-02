Wildfire Crisis: Flames Rage Across Southern France Amidst Heatwave

Firefighters Were Battling Several Wildfires Fanned By Strong Winds In Southern France On Thursday

Southern regions of France are facing a grave challenge as wildfires, exacerbated by strong winds, rage on Thursday. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez confirmed that three fires had devastated 1,210 hectares near the Mediterranean port city of Marseille.

As Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu arrived in Marseille to address the ongoing crisis, another fire began near Roquemaure in the Gard area. As his government grapples with a potential no-confidence vote over crisis management, it was reported that 8,700 hectares have burned this season, including 1,200 on Wednesday alone.

The World Meteorological Organization warned that soaring temperatures push the risk of wildfires higher. As 800 firefighters struggled against a major blaze near the Spain border in the Aude area, more than 2,000 people were evacuated from Frejus. The country braces for another potential heatwave.