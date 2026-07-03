New Clyde Maternity Unit to Boost Care for Central Otago Families

Families in Central Otago are set to benefit from a new purpose-built maternity facility after construction officially began on the Clyde Primary Maternity Unit. Health Minister Simeon Brown said the project will give women and their families access to modern, high-quality maternity care in a location much closer to where they live, making pregnancy, childbirth, and postnatal care more convenient and comfortable.

The new unit, backed by a $5 million investment, will replace the existing Central Otago Maternity Unit in Alexandra. Site works are scheduled to begin in the coming weeks, with construction expected to take around 14 months. The facility is planned to welcome its first families by the middle of 2027.

Designed around the needs of mothers, babies and families

The new maternity unit will bring a range of services together under one roof, allowing expectant mothers to receive antenatal care, give birth, recover with their newborns, and access urgent pregnancy assessments without travelling between different facilities.

The building has been designed to create a calm and supportive environment for both families and healthcare staff. It will include a fully equipped birthing room with a birthing pool, dedicated antenatal and postnatal care rooms, flexible clinical spaces, a family waiting area with a children's play space, a dedicated family room, and areas for antenatal classes and education sessions.

Each inpatient room will feature a private ensuite bathroom and enough space for partners or family members to stay overnight, giving parents greater comfort and privacy during their stay. Large windows, direct outdoor access, and views of the surrounding landscape have also been included to create a welcoming setting that supports recovery and wellbeing.

Investment strengthens regional maternity network

The facility will be connected to Dunstan Hospital through a safe walking path and easy access to the helipad, while on-site parking will be available for patients and staff. Brown said the new unit will work alongside maternity services in Queenstown and Wānaka to strengthen the wider regional maternity network and improve access to care while maintaining links with specialist services when needed.

Health New Zealand is continuing to work with midwives, obstetricians, general practitioners, and frontline clinicians to develop a sustainable maternity model for Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago. Clinical planning completed in 2025 highlighted the need to strengthen maternity services across the region, and the new Clyde Primary Maternity Unit supports that broader vision by providing modern facilities that can meet the needs of growing communities for many years ahead.