Drone Strike Halts Operations at Russia's Key Oil Refinery

An attack by a Ukrainian drone has forced NORSI, Russia's fourth-largest oil refinery, to suspend its crude oil processing operations. This incident, occurring in the Nizhny Novgorod region, resulted in one fatality and significant damage to industrial facilities, as confirmed by local governor Gleb Nikitin.

Industry sources reported that the drone strike specifically impaired a critical refining unit known as CDU-6 at NORSI. Prior to the attack, the unit processed approximately 25,700 metric tons of oil per day, constituting 53% of the refinery's throughput capacity.

Lukoil, which owns and manages NORSI, has not yet responded to requests for comments regarding this incident. This refinery holds the potential to process over 15 million metric tons of oil annually, underscoring its crucial role in Russia's energy landscape.