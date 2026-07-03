China Hits Back at Criticism Over New Ethnic Unity Law

China's Foreign Ministry has rejected accusations from the U.S. and the EU regarding its new law on ethnic unity, labeling them as 'malicious smears'. This defense was articulated by Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun during a routine press briefing in Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinas Foreign Ministry On Friday Dismissed Us And Eu Criticism Of The Countrys New Law On Ethic Unity As A Malicious Smear Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun Made The Comment At A Daily News Briefing In Beijing | Updated: 03-07-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 12:45 IST
China Hits Back at Criticism Over New Ethnic Unity Law
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China's Foreign Ministry has blasted recent criticism from the United States and the European Union concerning its new ethnic unity law. The Ministry insisted that such criticisms are unfounded and constitute a 'malicious smear' against the nation.

Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun made these remarks during the Ministry's daily press briefing in Beijing on Friday. Guo emphasized that the law is an internal affair and urged international entities to refrain from interfering in China's sovereign matters.

This unfolding diplomatic disagreement underscores the growing tension between China and Western countries over issues related to human rights and governance.

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