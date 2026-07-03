Chinas Foreign Ministry On Friday Dismissed Us And Eu Criticism Of The Countrys New Law On Ethic Unity As A Malicious Smear Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun Made The Comment At A Daily News Briefing In Beijing

China's Foreign Ministry has blasted recent criticism from the United States and the European Union concerning its new ethnic unity law. The Ministry insisted that such criticisms are unfounded and constitute a 'malicious smear' against the nation.

Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun made these remarks during the Ministry's daily press briefing in Beijing on Friday. Guo emphasized that the law is an internal affair and urged international entities to refrain from interfering in China's sovereign matters.

This unfolding diplomatic disagreement underscores the growing tension between China and Western countries over issues related to human rights and governance.