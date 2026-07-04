Scorching Heatwave Mars Fourth of July Festivities Across Eastern U.S.

A Dangerous Heat Wave Upended Fourth Of July Celebrations Across Swaths Of The Central And Eastern Us On Friday

A dangerous heat wave disrupted July Fourth celebrations across large parts of the central and eastern U.S. on Friday, prompting officials in several locations, including the nation's capital, to cancel or postpone multiple parades, concerts, and fireworks displays.

The Great American State Fair, a key part of President Donald Trump's plans to commemorate the nation's 250th anniversary, was among the affected events. Located on Washington's National Mall, the fair was temporarily closed on Friday afternoon as temperatures soared to 101 degrees Fahrenheit. However, reports indicated the event was reopened later.

This oppressive heatwave originated from a high-pressure system known as a 'heat dome,' which moved from the Midwest to the eastern U.S., trapping hot air and increasing humidity. The conditions caused significant strain on power grids, leading PJM, the largest power grid operator in the U.S., to curb customers' power usage across several regions. Forecasters and officials have warned that the extreme weather could be fatal and canceled several events across the Eastern Seaboard.