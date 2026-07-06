Drone Debris Falls in Russian Port
Drone debris has reportedly fallen in Russia's Ust-Luga port region in the Baltic Sea. According to the local governor, Alexander Drozdenko, these incidents were announced on the Telegram messaging app. Additionally, 47 enemy drones have been shot down in recent attacks.
In a recent incident reported via the Telegram app, drone debris has been found in the region of Russia's Ust-Luga port in the Baltic Sea. Local authorities are currently assessing the situation.
Governor Alexander Drozdenko disclosed the findings on Monday, drawing attention to heightened regional tensions.
Adding to the narrative, the governor confirmed that 47 enemy drones have been successfully intercepted and shot down in the latest wave of attacks, indicating ongoing aerial threats.
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