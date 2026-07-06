Nanning Elevates Flood Alert Amid Typhoon Maysak Deluge

Nanning, the capital city of the Guangxi region in China, has escalated its flood control response to the highest alert due to intensified river and reservoir swells caused by Typhoon Maysak.

Nearly nine million residents in Nanning are under heightened emergency response as heavy rains continue to batter the area. A reservoir breach was reported, resulting in evacuations.

While Typhoon Maysak, the first of the season to hit the Chinese mainland, is weakening, persistent heavy rains are anticipated to impact Guangxi and neighboring provinces, according to meteorologists.