Nanning Elevates Flood Alert Amid Typhoon Maysak Deluge

Nanning, the capital of China's Guangxi region, heightened its flood control alert to the highest level, responding to severe river swells following Typhoon Maysak. Authorities noted 'extremely heavy rain', leading to reservoir breaches and evacuations. Though Maysak weakened, heavy rains are expected in surrounding provinces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanning | Updated: 06-07-2026 11:57 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 11:57 IST
Nanning Elevates Flood Alert Amid Typhoon Maysak Deluge

Nanning, the capital city of the Guangxi region in China, has escalated its flood control response to the highest alert due to intensified river and reservoir swells caused by Typhoon Maysak.

Nearly nine million residents in Nanning are under heightened emergency response as heavy rains continue to batter the area. A reservoir breach was reported, resulting in evacuations.

While Typhoon Maysak, the first of the season to hit the Chinese mainland, is weakening, persistent heavy rains are anticipated to impact Guangxi and neighboring provinces, according to meteorologists.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026