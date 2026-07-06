Nanning's Emergency Response to Typhoon Maysak

Nanning, the capital of Guangxi in China, has elevated its flood control measures to the highest level due to the impacts of Typhoon Maysak. The city, home to nearly 9 million residents, is facing severe flooding as rivers and reservoirs swell with rainfall, prompting authorities to act swiftly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanning | Updated: 06-07-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 10:56 IST
Nanning's Emergency Response to Typhoon Maysak

Nanning, the capital of China's Guangxi region, has escalated its flood control measures to the highest level amid the aftermath of Typhoon Maysak. The storm has caused rivers and reservoirs to overflow, according to reports from Chinese state media.

The city's government has responded by upgrading the flood control emergency response from level III to level I. The urgency follows reports of 'extremely heavy rain,' as highlighted by China Central Television (CCTV).

With a population of nearly 9 million, Nanning faces significant challenges, as authorities work around the clock to manage the floodwaters and ensure the safety of residents.

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