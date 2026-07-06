Nanning's Emergency Response to Typhoon Maysak

Nanning, the capital of China's Guangxi region, has escalated its flood control measures to the highest level amid the aftermath of Typhoon Maysak. The storm has caused rivers and reservoirs to overflow, according to reports from Chinese state media.

The city's government has responded by upgrading the flood control emergency response from level III to level I. The urgency follows reports of 'extremely heavy rain,' as highlighted by China Central Television (CCTV).

With a population of nearly 9 million, Nanning faces significant challenges, as authorities work around the clock to manage the floodwaters and ensure the safety of residents.