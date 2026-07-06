Cuba in the Dark: Nationwide Power Outage Leaves Millions Without Electricity
Cuba experienced a major power blackout on Monday, impacting approximately 10 million residents. The national electric grid's failure is attributed to technical issues and an oil blockade by the U.S. that has restricted fuel supplies, exacerbating the island's ongoing energy crisis.
Cuba faced a significant power outage on Monday as the national electric grid collapsed, plunging the Caribbean island into darkness and affecting nearly 10 million residents.
The country has been grappling with extensive power shortages for months due to an aging grid and a U.S. oil blockade limiting fuel access.
Authorities are currently investigating the total system failure that caused the nation-wide blackout.