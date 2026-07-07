Tornado Fury: Central China's Hubei Province Devastated by Extreme Weather

Central China's Hubei province was hit by tornadoes that killed at least 11 people, causing significant damage with winds of up to 149 kph. The rare tornadoes highlighted the increasing exposure to extreme weather due to climate change, with further rains expected. China's emergency response efforts are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Two Tornadoes Wrought Devastation In Central Chinas Hubei Province | Updated: 07-07-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 21:26 IST
Tornado Fury: Central China's Hubei Province Devastated by Extreme Weather
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The central Chinese province of Hubei is reeling from the impact of two rare tornadoes that struck with devastating force, killing at least 11 people. Winds reaching speeds of 149 kph left a trail of destruction, flipping vehicles and tearing roofs off buildings, according to state media reports on Tuesday.

In just four hours, the violent gales raced across Huangshi, Huanggang, Ezhou, and Xianning cities. Hubei, known for its industrial and technological prowess, seldom experiences tornadoes, the last recorded instance being in May 2021. Experts increasingly attribute such extreme weather patterns to climate change, with immense economic losses incurred annually.

The National Meteorological Centre warned of more torrential rains in northeastern Hubei and several other provinces. Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping urged intensified rescue operations across affected regions, as the country braces for additional storms, including Super Typhoon Bavi, projected to hit Taiwan and eastern China soon.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026