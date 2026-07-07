Tornado Fury: Central China's Hubei Province Devastated by Extreme Weather

The central Chinese province of Hubei is reeling from the impact of two rare tornadoes that struck with devastating force, killing at least 11 people. Winds reaching speeds of 149 kph left a trail of destruction, flipping vehicles and tearing roofs off buildings, according to state media reports on Tuesday.

In just four hours, the violent gales raced across Huangshi, Huanggang, Ezhou, and Xianning cities. Hubei, known for its industrial and technological prowess, seldom experiences tornadoes, the last recorded instance being in May 2021. Experts increasingly attribute such extreme weather patterns to climate change, with immense economic losses incurred annually.

The National Meteorological Centre warned of more torrential rains in northeastern Hubei and several other provinces. Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping urged intensified rescue operations across affected regions, as the country braces for additional storms, including Super Typhoon Bavi, projected to hit Taiwan and eastern China soon.