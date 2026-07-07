Kyrgyzstan Secures Fuel Backup Amid Russian Supply Crisis

Kyrgyzstan seeks fuel deliveries from China and Belarus to combat Russian fuel shortages. The shortages follow Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries. Responding to Kyrgyzstan's appeal, Kazakhstan reviews its options. Kyrgyzstan signed deals totaling 16 tons of fuel, aiming for stable supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyrgyzstan Is Awaiting Fuel Deliveries From China And Belarus | Updated: 07-07-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 18:38 IST
Kyrgyzstan Secures Fuel Backup Amid Russian Supply Crisis
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Kyrgyzstan is set to receive crucial fuel shipments from China and Belarus amid ongoing shortages from its primary supplier, Russia, officials announced Tuesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Daniyar Amangeldiev confirmed contracts with Belarus for three metric tons of jet fuel and 10 tons of diesel. An additional three tons of jet fuel are expected from China.

The fuel deficit stems from Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia's refineries. Kazakhstan is deliberating a response to Kyrgyzstan's appeal for help, prioritizing its national interests.

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