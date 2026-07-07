DeepSeek Ventures into AI Chip Development, Challenging Nvidia and Huawei

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek is embarking on a new venture by developing its AI chip, insiders revealed. The move aims to lessen its reliance on chips from Nvidia and Huawei, which have so far powered its global models.

If successful, DeepSeek could become a pivotal player in China, potentially challenging the tech giant Huawei. Notably, Nvidia's shares saw a slight decline in premarket trading.

As part of its strategic pivot, DeepSeek has intensified efforts in semiconductor development, though its journey is met with obstacles, including U.S. export bans. The company remains a pillar in China's ambitions to lead in AI.