Tremor Strikes Sichuan: Seismic Activity Recorded

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake hit Sichuan, China, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The seismic event occurred at a depth of 10 km, causing concern in the region. Authorities are assessing potential damage and monitoring aftershocks to ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | An Earthquake Of Magnitude Struck Sichuan | Updated: 08-07-2026 07:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 07:55 IST
Tremor Strikes Sichuan: Seismic Activity Recorded
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A magnitude 5.0 earthquake has rocked the Sichuan region of China, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, raising alarm among local authorities and residents.

The impact and possible aftershocks are being carefully monitored to ensure the safety of the affected areas.

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