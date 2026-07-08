Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz: Tankers Turn Back Amid Heightened Risks

At Least Four Oil And Gas Tankers Have Turned Back From Attempting To Transit The Strait Of Hormuz

Fears over maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz have intensified as at least four oil and gas tankers were observed turning back, ship-tracking data reveals.

This shift comes in the wake of reports indicating Iran launched missiles at vessels, damaging a Qatari LNG tanker and a Saudi crude oil tanker on Tuesday. Consequently, authorities have elevated the perceived threat risk to 'severe,' impacting the flow of ships through this crucial waterway.

Despite these challenges, some crude oil tankers have managed to navigate exit routes successfully. The ongoing geopolitical tensions continue to have a significant impact on global oil supply chains.