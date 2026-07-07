Tanker Tensions: Iranian Strikes Elevate Risks in Strait of Hormuz

A Qatari Lng Tanker And A Saudiflagged Crude Oil Tanker Were Damaged Near The Strait Of Hormuz

In a dramatic escalation in the Strait of Hormuz, a Qatari LNG tanker and a Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker sustained damage due to suspected Iranian missile strikes, sources disclosed on Tuesday.

The Al Rekayyat, a Qatari LNG vessel, sent distress signals after being struck on its port side, igniting a fire in the engine room. The crew were safely evacuated, but the extent of the damage remains unclear.

The incident underlines the persistent threats to maritime safety in the region, a strategic chokepoint for global oil shipments, and raises fresh concerns about the fragile peace effort between Washington and Tehran.