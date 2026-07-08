Russia's Diesel Export Ban: A Bid to Stabilize Domestic Fuel Market Amidst Crisis

Russia Introduced A Ban On Diesel Exports On Wednesday As Part Of A Raft Of Measures To Support The Domestic Fuel Market After Systematic Ukrainian Drone Attacks On Oil Refineries Triggered Shortages And Price Spikes In Some Regions Drivers In Many Regions Are Facing Hourslong Lines To Refuel

In response to persistent Ukrainian drone attacks on its oil refineries causing severe fuel shortages, Russia has implemented a ban on diesel exports as of Wednesday. This move is aimed at bolstering its domestic fuel supply.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced during a government meeting that the situation at fueling stations remains worrisome for the public. He stated that the export ban will enhance the availability of fuel for Russian citizens, adding that fuel imports will commence in July.

The ban, affecting producers of diesel, is to remain effective until July 31. European diesel margins surged to a historic $60.17 per barrel following the ban. In June, Russia experienced a significant decline in seaborne diesel exports, with Turkey, Brazil, Morocco, Egypt, and Senegal being key importers.