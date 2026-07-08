Russia Halts Diesel Exports Amid Fuel Shortages

Russia Introduced A Ban On Diesel Exports On Wednesday As Part Of A Raft Of Measures To Support The Domestic Fuel Market After Systematic Ukrainian Drone Attacks On Oil Refineries Triggered Shortages And Price Spikes In Some Regions Drivers In Many Regions Are Facing Hourslong Lines To Refuel

Russia has enacted a diesel export ban to mitigate domestic fuel shortages prompted by Ukrainian drone attacks on its oil refineries. The government move aims to stabilize the market amidst rising fuel prices across various regions.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced the restrictions during a government meeting, emphasizing the need to address public concern over the fuel availability at stations. The measure is expected to boost domestic supply and will extend through July 31.

Major buyers like Turkey and Brazil have been significantly impacted, consuming half of the available cargoes in June. Meanwhile, alternative markets, including Morocco, Egypt, and Senegal, have emerged as new destinations for Russian diesel shipments.