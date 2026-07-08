Germany's Strategic Talks: Pursuing Tomahawk Missiles

Germany Is Holding Productive Talks With The United States About Buying Tomahawk Cruise Missiles

Germany is currently engaged in productive talks with the United States regarding the acquisition of Tomahawk cruise missiles. This development was confirmed by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius during an interview on Deutschlandfunk radio, amidst the NATO summit in Ankara.

While no concrete results have been reported, Pistorius remains optimistic about the potential purchase and believes that discussions are progressing positively. The negotiation is part of a larger strategy to enhance Germany's defense capabilities.

The ongoing dialogue marks a significant move in Germany's military strategy, reflecting broader NATO objectives and cooperation between Germany and the United States.