Australia-India Agree on Landmark Uranium Deal for Green Energy

Australia And India Reached A Deal On Thursday To Export Australian Uranium To India For Use In The Nuclear Energy Industry

In a significant move to bolster India's nuclear energy capacity, Australia and India have reached an agreement to export Australian uranium to India. This development is poised to assist India in achieving its 100 gigawatts nuclear energy goal by 2047, while also diversifying Australian trade beyond its heavy reliance on China.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed the relationship between the two nations as both a partnership and a friendship, emphasizing the importance of the uranium deal finalized with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Albanese noted that this agreement aligns with objectives to increase non-fossil fuel power capacity.

Despite a 2014 nuclear cooperation pact, past restrictions on uranium exports stemmed from concerns over its use for peaceful purposes. Modi highlighted the historic potential for bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, urging investment in India's infrastructure projects and signaling openness for collaboration in low-carbon endeavors.