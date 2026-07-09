Australia and India's Groundbreaking Uranium Deal for Green Energy Expansion

Australia And India Reached A Deal On Thursday To Export Australian Uranium To India For Use In The Nuclear Energy Industry

Australia and India have reached a significant agreement to export Australian uranium to India for its nuclear energy sector. The move aims to enhance cooperation in renewable energy sources, critical minerals, and green hydrogen.

This landmark deal comes as India seeks to achieve a nuclear energy capacity of 100 gigawatts by 2047, with Australia attempting to diversify its trade practices beyond China. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the deepening partnership between the two countries.

The agreement ensures that the uranium exports will be used solely for peaceful energy generation, addressing concerns from 2014's nuclear cooperation pact regarding potential uses in nuclear weapons programs.