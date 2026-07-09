IAEA Expands Nuclear and Radiological Emergency Training for Latin America

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has introduced a specialized training programme in Latin America and the Caribbean to help countries respond more effectively when nuclear or radiological emergencies occur alongside natural disasters or other large-scale crises. The initiative reflects growing concern that overlapping emergencies require stronger planning, faster coordination and more resilient response systems.

The training course, titled "Preparedness and Response for a Nuclear or Radiological Emergency Combined with Other Incidents or Emergencies," was held in Chile in May 2026, marking its first delivery for Spanish-speaking countries in the region. The course was originally developed after lessons learned from the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident in Japan, where a devastating earthquake and tsunami triggered one of the world's most serious nuclear emergencies.

According to the IAEA, the programme was created to help countries prepare for situations where multiple disasters unfold at the same time, placing additional pressure on emergency services and public safety systems.

Regional focus reflects growing disaster risks

The course brought together 21 participants from 16 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean. Delivered entirely in Spanish, it followed recommendations outlined in the IAEA publication EPR Combined Emergencies 2020, which is based on the agency's international safety standards.

Participants worked through practical exercises and real-world case studies that simulated nuclear or radiological emergencies occurring alongside earthquakes, floods and other major incidents. These scenarios allowed emergency professionals to strengthen decision-making, coordination and communication under complex conditions. Eva Ciurana, an IAEA project management officer for Latin America and the Caribbean, said demand for the course was particularly strong because many countries in the region regularly face natural disasters, making stronger emergency preparedness an important priority.

The training also highlighted the importance of hazard assessment before emergencies occur. Herman Zarate, Emergency Preparedness Officer at the IAEA's Incident and Emergency Centre, explained that identifying potential risks in advance allows governments to develop strategies that better protect people and improve emergency responses. Participants welcomed the decision to deliver the programme in Spanish, noting that emergency responders can react more quickly and accurately when training is provided in their native language.

Training strengthens cooperation across emergency agencies

The programme brought together professionals from nuclear operating organizations, regulatory authorities, technical support institutions and emergency response agencies, encouraging closer cooperation between organizations that would need to work together during a real emergency.

Participants also visited Chile's National Service for Disaster Prevention and Response to observe how different hazards are monitored and managed. The group toured the RECH-1 research reactor to gain practical insight into nuclear safety operations and emergency planning.

Yesenia Borges Agramonte from Cuba's Civil Defence Department said the training will help strengthen the country's radiological emergency preparedness by improving coordination with the national Civil Defense system, updating contingency plans and enhancing the skills of emergency teams.

Course Director Maria Jose Yañez, who heads the Occupational Radiation Protection Unit at the Chilean Nuclear Energy Commission, described the programme as an important step toward building stronger regional cooperation. She said the training creates opportunities for countries to exchange knowledge, improve institutional coordination and reinforce preparedness in line with international nuclear safety standards.

The IAEA believes initiatives like this will help countries across Latin America and the Caribbean respond more effectively to future emergencies, particularly as climate-related disasters and other complex risks continue to challenge emergency management systems worldwide.