Wildlife Panel Reviews Conservation Plans and Key Development Projects

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav chaired the 91st meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) in Coimbatore, where members reviewed major conservation initiatives and considered development projects requiring wildlife clearance across the country.

The committee assessed the progress of decisions taken during previous meetings, including those adopted at the seventh meeting of the National Board for Wildlife chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Discussions focused on strengthening wildlife conservation through scientific planning, protecting critical habitats, improving ecological connectivity and ensuring that infrastructure development is carried out responsibly.

Addressing the meeting, Yadav said wildlife conservation remains a key pillar of India's environmental governance. He stressed that decisions on projects located in or around wildlife habitats should continue to be guided by scientific evidence, effective mitigation measures and careful planning. The Minister also highlighted the need for practical policy solutions that combine technological research, sociological studies and traditional knowledge to improve conservation outcomes.

Committee reviews long-term strategies for threatened species

Several important conservation programmes were discussed during the meeting, including a long-term strategy for protecting the Greater One-horned Rhinoceros using the Rhino DNA Indexing System. Members also reviewed future conservation measures for the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard and approved the inclusion of the Pygmy Hog under the Species Recovery Programme.

The committee examined the progress of ongoing recovery programmes for threatened wildlife species and released a series of scientific publications covering the conservation of the Greater One-horned Rhinoceros, Sloth Bear and Great Indian Bustard. Officials said these studies are expected to support future policy decisions and strengthen evidence-based conservation planning. The discussions reflected the government's continued focus on protecting vulnerable species while improving the scientific foundation of wildlife management across India.

More than 100 development proposals examined

The Standing Committee also evaluated more than 100 proposals from across the country involving roads, bridges, defence infrastructure, drinking water projects, communication towers, power transmission lines, optical fibre networks, pipelines, mining, renewable energy projects, educational institutions and other public infrastructure requiring approval under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

The committee reaffirmed the government's commitment to balancing conservation with sustainable development, stating that projects of national importance should move forward only with appropriate environmental safeguards that protect biodiversity while supporting the country's development needs.