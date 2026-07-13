E-3 Nations Condemn Iran's Aggression in Strait of Hormuz

The foreign ministers representing Germany, France, and Britain collectively condemned Iran's aggressive actions against commercial shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. These ministers, part of the E-3 group, labeled Iran's actions as 'heinous' and highlighted their impact on regional stability, affecting countries like Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Jordan.

In their joint statement delivered Monday, the E-3 ministers criticized Iran's provocations, stressing their commitment to global maritime security and the broader implications of Iran's confrontational stance in the Gulf region.

The E-3 emphasized the need for a ceasefire and urged a return to diplomatic negotiations among the involved parties to alleviate tensions and promote peace. This call reflects the ongoing international efforts to address and resolve the conflict diplomatically, ensuring stability and security in the Middle East.