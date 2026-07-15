New Zealand Braces for First H5N1 Bird Flu Case Amid Regional Outbreak

New Zealand has reported its first case of the deadly H5N1 bird flu, confirmed in a brown skua seabird found near Wellington. Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard announced the case, marking a significant regional development following similar incidents in Australia.

The H5N1 strain, which emerged in 2021, has widely affected wild birds and mammals, impacting both farm animals and some farmworkers. Fortunately, there is currently no evidence of mass wildlife mortality or transmission in New Zealand, nor has the virus been detected in poultry within the country, according to Hoggard.

Amid these concerns, New Zealand is reinforcing its biosecurity measures, partnering with the poultry sector to create robust resilience strategies. Additionally, health officials have initiated a vaccination program to protect 300 breeding birds from endangered species, prioritizing biological safety for the nation's vulnerable avian population.