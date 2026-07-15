Bangladesh’s Solar Power Incentives: A Ray of Hope Amidst Energy Crisis

As Bangladesh faces a severe energy crisis, the government introduces tax breaks and incentives to boost solar energy, aiming for 20% renewable power by 2030. While focusing on industrial advancement, rural areas, where the majority lives, require more attention to benefit from these reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 11:05 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 11:05 IST
Bangladesh’s Solar Power Incentives: A Ray of Hope Amidst Energy Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh has unveiled tax breaks and incentives to promote solar energy as the nation navigates a severe energy crunch tied to geopolitical tensions and frequent power outages. The government aims to generate 20% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

The latest national budget, effective July 1, eliminates customs duties on solar equipment and exempts income tax for solar producers, targeting industries like garment manufacturing. However, rural regions remain underserved, needing additional reforms to truly benefit from these measures.

The ongoing power shortages, exacerbated by conflict and reliance on natural gas imports, have significantly impacted industrial output and economic growth. Public and private investments in renewables must increase substantially to achieve ambitious targets, calling for broader financial strategies.

TRENDING

1
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
2
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
3
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India
4
Bharat Tex 2026 opens with record global participation in Delhi

Bharat Tex 2026 opens with record global participation in Delhi

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

MENA’s Health Systems Are Heading Into a Diabetes Storm

Beyond Prompts and Answers: What Really Turns ChatGPT Use Into Academic Growth

Fiji's Climate Challenge: World Bank Maps Growth Strategy to Protect Economy and Jobs by 2050

Israel's AI Revolution Could Raise Productivity While Reshaping Jobs Across Key Economic Sectors: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026