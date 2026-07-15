Bangladesh’s Solar Power Incentives: A Ray of Hope Amidst Energy Crisis

Bangladesh has unveiled tax breaks and incentives to promote solar energy as the nation navigates a severe energy crunch tied to geopolitical tensions and frequent power outages. The government aims to generate 20% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

The latest national budget, effective July 1, eliminates customs duties on solar equipment and exempts income tax for solar producers, targeting industries like garment manufacturing. However, rural regions remain underserved, needing additional reforms to truly benefit from these measures.

The ongoing power shortages, exacerbated by conflict and reliance on natural gas imports, have significantly impacted industrial output and economic growth. Public and private investments in renewables must increase substantially to achieve ambitious targets, calling for broader financial strategies.