Drone Crackdown Near FIFA World Cup Venues

U.S. agencies, including the FBI, have seized more than 700 drones near FIFA World Cup venues and fan zones since the tournament commenced on June 11.

Strict regulations have been placed on match days, prohibiting aircraft operations, such as drones, within a three-nautical-mile radius and up to 3,000 feet above ground level around stadiums, unless they receive specific authorization from air traffic controllers.

The FBI reported that drones were confiscated from restricted airspace around all 11 U.S. host cities involved in the tournament, underscoring the robust security measures in place.