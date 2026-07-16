Pakistan on Alert: 651,000 Zero-Dose Children Loom as National Health Emergency

The Pakistan Medical Association has raised a national red alert due to an alarming number of zero-dose children in the country, risking a resurgence of preventable diseases. The PMA warns that administrative failures and governance flaws have led to this public health crisis, calling for urgent governmental action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 19:36 IST
Pakistan on Alert: 651,000 Zero-Dose Children Loom as National Health Emergency
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a pressing announcement, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has declared a national public health emergency, highlighting a critical issue of over 651,000 children who have not received their primary diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine dose. Labeling Pakistan's situation as an 'epidemiological powder keg,' the PMA warns of a potential escalation in preventable child mortality rates.

The association's report, drawing on data by Dawn, reveals that Pakistan harbors the highest number of zero-dose children in the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean Region, signifying a systemic failure in the nation's healthcare delivery. The PMA urges immediate reform to counter the immunity gap threatening regional health security.

Describing the scale of the issue as unprecedented for a non-conflict country, PMA Secretary-General Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Shoro highlights administrative negligence and persistent governance failures as key contributors. To address this crisis, the PMA demands complete transparency in health department transactions, the overhaul of vaccine distribution systems, and prioritization of immunization initiatives at the national level.

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