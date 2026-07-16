Pakistan on Alert: 651,000 Zero-Dose Children Loom as National Health Emergency

In a pressing announcement, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has declared a national public health emergency, highlighting a critical issue of over 651,000 children who have not received their primary diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine dose. Labeling Pakistan's situation as an 'epidemiological powder keg,' the PMA warns of a potential escalation in preventable child mortality rates.

The association's report, drawing on data by Dawn, reveals that Pakistan harbors the highest number of zero-dose children in the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean Region, signifying a systemic failure in the nation's healthcare delivery. The PMA urges immediate reform to counter the immunity gap threatening regional health security.

Describing the scale of the issue as unprecedented for a non-conflict country, PMA Secretary-General Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Shoro highlights administrative negligence and persistent governance failures as key contributors. To address this crisis, the PMA demands complete transparency in health department transactions, the overhaul of vaccine distribution systems, and prioritization of immunization initiatives at the national level.