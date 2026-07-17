Japan's Inflation Within Grasp: Energy Prices Surge

Japan's core consumer inflation appears to have risen in June, driven by increased energy prices and adjustments to medical service fees, a recent Reuters poll suggests. Despite expected price pressures from the ongoing Middle East conflict, these factors could prompt the Bank of Japan to consider further interest rate hikes.

A poll involving 16 economists predicted that the nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which includes energy but excludes fresh food, grew by 1.6% year-on-year in June, up from May's 1.4%. However, this remains below the BOJ's 2% target for the fifth consecutive month, according to Keisuke Kobayashi, an economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research & Consulting.

Rising medical service fees and the escalating Iran conflict are expected to further inflate prices. In light of these developments, the BOJ's upcoming policy meeting will closely examine these issues. June also saw Japan's wholesale inflation surge by 7.1% over the previous year, marking the sharpest growth since March 2023, as tensions in the region persist despite a fragile truce between the U.S. and Iran.