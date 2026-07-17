Drone Strikes Halt Naftogaz Operations in Kharkiv

Naftogaz, Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas company, announced the suspension of operations at one of its gas production facilities in the northeastern Kharkiv region following a Russian drone assault.

The attack, which began early July 17, caused immediate halting of activities at the site, the company reported via Telegram.

Naftogaz stated that assessing the full extent of damage was impossible at this time due to the continued threat of further strikes in the area.