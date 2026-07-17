Drone Strikes Halt Naftogaz Operations in Kharkiv
Operations at Naftogaz's gas production facility in Ukraine's Kharkiv region were halted following a Russian drone attack, the company announced. The assault began early morning on July 17. Due to ongoing threats, the extent of the damage remains unclear according to Naftogaz's statement on Telegram.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Naftogaz, Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas company, announced the suspension of operations at one of its gas production facilities in the northeastern Kharkiv region following a Russian drone assault.
The attack, which began early July 17, caused immediate halting of activities at the site, the company reported via Telegram.
Naftogaz stated that assessing the full extent of damage was impossible at this time due to the continued threat of further strikes in the area.
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