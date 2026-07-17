Earthquake Shakes Guatemala City Buildings

An earthquake rumbled through Guatemala City on Friday, causing buildings to quiver and residents to take notice. A Reuters witness confirmed the seismic activity, highlighting the significant effect on the city's infrastructure.

The tremor halted daily activities as people scrambled for safety, reflecting the community's concerns over potential damage and aftershocks. Emergency services were on alert, assessing the immediate impact.

This earthquake serves as a reminder of the region's vulnerability to seismic events, prompting discussions on preparedness and response strategies among officials and residents alike.