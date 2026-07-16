Seismic Shake in Te Anau: A Close Call with Nature

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near the town of Te Anau in New Zealand's South Island, causing buildings to shake and prompting a brief tsunami warning.

The tremor, which initially measured 6.3, hit at 9:14 p.m. local time, 40 km north of Te Anau, a gateway to Fiordland. Authorities issued a tsunami warning, advising coastal evacuations.

The warning was later downgraded to an advisory and ultimately canceled, as no tsunami signals emerged. Residents reported intense shaking, likening it to the sound of a train. More than 18,000 felt reports were filed with GeoNet.