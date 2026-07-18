Calm After Chaos: Caspian Pipeline Terminal Resumes Operations

The terminal operated by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) along Russia's Black Sea coast functions smoothly, according to Kazakhstan's energy ministry. This announcement arrives a day after a drone attack damaged an oil tanker in the area.

CPC stated, 'The technological infrastructure is operating normally,' and confirmed that cargo operations continue as per the usual schedule, ensuring no threats to Kazakh oil exports.

The Nordic Zenith, the tanker affected by the attack, is a Suezmax-class vessel chartered by ExxonMobil. The responsible party for the incident remains unidentified. An Exxon spokesperson declined to discuss specifics regarding their marine transportation operations.