Calm After Chaos: Caspian Pipeline Terminal Resumes Operations

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal in Russia's Black Sea continues operations after a drone attack on an oil tanker. Kazakhstan's energy ministry confirmed that oil loading procedures remain on schedule, while ExxonMobil, chartering the damaged vessel, refrains from detailing marine operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 17:51 IST
Calm After Chaos: Caspian Pipeline Terminal Resumes Operations
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The terminal operated by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) along Russia's Black Sea coast functions smoothly, according to Kazakhstan's energy ministry. This announcement arrives a day after a drone attack damaged an oil tanker in the area.

CPC stated, 'The technological infrastructure is operating normally,' and confirmed that cargo operations continue as per the usual schedule, ensuring no threats to Kazakh oil exports.

The Nordic Zenith, the tanker affected by the attack, is a Suezmax-class vessel chartered by ExxonMobil. The responsible party for the incident remains unidentified. An Exxon spokesperson declined to discuss specifics regarding their marine transportation operations.

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