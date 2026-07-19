Mystery Attack at Iran's Darkhovin Nuclear Site

The International Atomic Energy Agency is investigating reports of an attack on Iran's Darkhovin nuclear power plant construction site. The plant, still in its early phases, had no nuclear materials during the latest inspection. The situation raises concerns about security and regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 18:28 IST
Mystery Attack at Iran's Darkhovin Nuclear Site
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  • Country:
  • Iran

The International Atomic Energy Agency announced on Sunday an ongoing investigation into reports of an overnight attack on Iran's Darkhovin nuclear power plant construction site.

The agency confirmed that the facility was in its very early construction stages and was devoid of nuclear materials during their last inspection.

The reported attack has sparked concerns about site security and has intensified discussions on regional stability and nuclear safety.

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