Houthis' Naval Blockade: Rising Tensions in Middle East Waters

The Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen have declared a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, aimed at escalating regional conflict and affecting global energy supplies. Their announcement, which has seen no response from Saudi Arabia, threatens oil exports and raises fears of further disruptions in the shipping industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 22:07 IST
Houthis' Naval Blockade: Rising Tensions in Middle East Waters
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  • Country:
  • Yemen

In a bold move escalating regional tensions, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have announced a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, sparking fears of a potential disruption in global energy supplies and trade beyond the Gulf region.

The Houthi forces declared a 'maritime embargo against the criminal Saudi enemy,' justified, they claim, by an 'an eye for an eye' strategy in response to the alleged oppressive siege imposed by Saudis on Yemen.

While Saudi Arabia has yet to respond, the possible closure of the Bab el-Mandeb strait could significantly impact Saudi oil exports to Asia, further affecting global oil supplies. With uncertainty looming, the global shipping industry watches closely to see if threats evolve into direct actions.

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