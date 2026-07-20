Houthis' Naval Blockade: Rising Tensions in Middle East Waters

In a bold move escalating regional tensions, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have announced a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, sparking fears of a potential disruption in global energy supplies and trade beyond the Gulf region.

The Houthi forces declared a 'maritime embargo against the criminal Saudi enemy,' justified, they claim, by an 'an eye for an eye' strategy in response to the alleged oppressive siege imposed by Saudis on Yemen.

While Saudi Arabia has yet to respond, the possible closure of the Bab el-Mandeb strait could significantly impact Saudi oil exports to Asia, further affecting global oil supplies. With uncertainty looming, the global shipping industry watches closely to see if threats evolve into direct actions.